Lawyers, scientists and writers of Russia considers unacceptable the amendments on presidential terms

Lawyers, academics, journalists and writers of Russia sent an open letter to the deputies, politicians, public figures and judges of the constitutional court. The corresponding address is published on the website of”echo of Moscow”.

The authors of the letter opposed the amendments to the Constitution. Beneath the text was signed by 357 people, including the Director of “Levada-center” Lev Gudkov, TV presenter Tatyana Lazareva, journalist Leonid Parfyonov, writer Lev Rubinshtein and others.

They expressed confidence that Russia “faces the threat of a deep constitutional crisis and illegal anti-constitutional coup, clothed in pseudolegal form”.

The authors consider unacceptable amendments on the presidential term, and also consider controversial amendments in chapters 3-8 of the Constitution.

“These rules violate the principle of equality before the law and guarantees the rights and freedoms of the individual, are contrary to the principles of federalism, separation of powers, independence of the judiciary and autonomy of local self — government,” they wrote.

We will remind, the bill on amendments to the Constitution included a clause about the Russian language, securing social guarantees, the priority of the primary law over international agreements. In addition, the new Constitution would empower Parliament, the restrictions for officials and a limited number of possible presidential terms for one person. However, in accordance with the amendment proposed by Deputy Valentina Tereshkova, the incumbent President can run for the post again despite his past time.