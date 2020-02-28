Lazio vs Bologna: live streaming free for the Serie A

Lazio vs Bologna: prediction for Serie A match (February 29, 2020)

“Lazio” won the last three matches, but whether “Bologna” will be able to create a sensation on February 29 and interrupt a series of opponents – we estimated the likelihood of this situation in the forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Lazio

“Lazio” is one of the main sensations of Series A – from the “eagles” they were clearly waiting for the finish in the first four, but not many would have included Simone Inzaghi in the list of applicants for the scudetto before the start of the season. However, now the “eagles” are in second place in the table and are only one point behind Juventus, four points separate them from the third “Inter”.

Having beaten the Genoa 3: 2 in the last round, the Romans got a third victory in a row, and in general their series without defeats in the championship is already 20 matches.

Do not play Acerbi and Lulich.

Bologna

Bologna is not showing the best football in recent matches, but remains among the contenders for a place in the Europa League. After 25 matches, the team of Sinishi Mikhailovich has 34 points, with which he is in 10th place in the table, losing to the sixth “Napoli” only two points.

In the last round, “Bologna”, contrary to all forecasts, tied 1: 1 with “Udinese”, failing to thus win the second match in a row.

Disqualified Mbaye. Injured: Kreichi, Medel, Sansone, Dakes and Svanberg.

Statistics

Lazio have not lost Bologna in any of the last six home matches – three wins and three draws

Lazio did not lose in any of the last 20 matches of the championship – 16 wins and four draws

Bologna did not win in the last two matches – draw and defeat

Forecast

Lazio is trying not to fall out of the championship race – the Inzaghi team is currently definitely the best in terms of the quality of football in Serie A and it has every chance of success. “Bologna” is certainly not a simple rival, but recently Rossoble has been on the decline, and guests have been seriously weakened by injuries and disqualifications, so they have a minimum chance of points today.

We believe that guests have nothing to rely on. The forecast is the victory of Lazio . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.60