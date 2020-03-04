LDU Quito vs River Plate: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

LDU vs River Plate: prediction (cf. 2.40) for the Copa Libertadores match (March 5, 2020)

LDU does not win in the last three home games, but whether Ecuadorians will be able to interrupt this series on March 5 in a duel with River Plate, you will learn from our forecast. How will the teams play?

LDU-Quito

LDU started the season with a victory in the Ecuador Super Cup – in a penalty shootout, Pablo Repetto’s team cracked down on Dolphin. So far, the capital club has played only three rounds in the championship and, based on their results, ranked fourth in the table, losing one point to the first “Universidad Catholic”. In the last round, the LDU defeated El Nacional 3-0 with a second away victory in a row.

River Plate

River Plate last season was minutes from another victory in the Libertadores Cup, but ended up losing to Flamengo. In the Argentinean Super League, the team of Marcelo Gallardo leads in 22 rounds, but only one point apart from the second Boca Juniors.

In the last round, “River Plate”, contrary to all forecasts, did not manage to beat “Defense and Hustisia”, having scored with a rival 1: 1 draw in his field.

Statistics

Three times the teams played among themselves in Ecuador and only in one of these matches could not exchange goals

In each of the last four matches, LDU scored

In each of the last nine away matches, River Plate scored

Forecast

LDU started the season well, although the Repetto team has mistakes, but the Ecuadorians are definitely able to cause problems for any opponent on their field.

Obviously, the hosts will play aggressively and pay much attention to the attack, so staying dry guests will be extremely problematic, but River Plate also has no problems with goals scored, so it makes sense to count on an effective match.

We believe the match will be productive. Forecast – both will score . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.40

Our second bet will be the victory of the LDU . Such a bet can be placed for 1.70