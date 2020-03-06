Le Havre vs Auxerre live streaming free for the Ligue 1

Le Havre vs Auxerre. Forecast (cf. 2.06) for the match of the championship of France (March 6, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of the second league of France, in which on March 6 Le Havre receives Auxerre. Will the hosts get closer to the coveted five? – the answer is in our material.

Le Havre

The Primorsky club didn’t have quite a bit last season, and in the current League 2 championship Le Havre released the first five already by six points, and any misfire can cost the hosts of the main goal for the current game year.

The assets of the “ dark blue ” 10 wins and 11 world, and after a small game failure, “ Les Ciel et Marine ” defeated “Chateauroux” (3-0), which we made a prediction.

Auxerre

The ” Auxerre ” more modest goals for the season and the team close to its goal – to get into the top ten. After 27 rounds, the Burgundians won eight victories and 10 world ones, and 34 points earned give good chances to compete for the TOP-10.

In the last match, AJA defeated Nyor in their field (3: 1), and the team’s best goalscorer today is Dugimon (six goals).

Statistics

Le Havre have lost only 2 of their last 10 home matches

Auxerre have lost 7 of their last 10 away fights

The last personal match ended in a draw (1: 1)

Forecast

The teams are worthy of each other and Le Havre will not have an easy victory today. The bookmakers are on the side of the hosts, but we believe that the best bet on this duel will be a bet on goals from two opponents.

Our forecast is that both will score and bet on it through BC Leon with a coefficient of 2.06