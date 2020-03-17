Leading “Top model po-Ukrainsky” stuck in Europe due to coronavirus (video)

Alla Kostromicheva leading model of reality “Top model in Ukrainian” Novy channel, complained that he could not return to Ukraine, as more than a hundred of her compatriots.

The presenter got stuck in Germany because of the quarantine and imposed a state of emergency. Alla was trying to get home from new York, but her connecting flight was canceled.

“A bunch of flights that had to fly to Ukraine to midnight on 17 March and have not left. Our flight was canceled and we were stuck in Munich. Ukraine closed the airspace, and in Germany the state of emergency, closes all hotels. People who have had only one night to get home, tomorrow have nowhere to go”, — she complained.

The presenter managed to contact the Consul, but the problem is not yet decided. “We are ready to serve two weeks at home in quarantine and to fulfill all the conditions. But take us out of here”, — asked Alla.

Recall that the Ukrainian film Director Ksenia Bugrimova was stuck in Sri Lanka. With her is her infant son.

