Leading TSN isolated themselves after a trip to Italy

TSN presenter Solomiya Vitvitskaya, who baptized the son of the singer Svetlana Tarabarova, have isolated themselves after returning from Italy. She decided not to risk it and not care about friends and colleagues, so 14 days will be placed in quarantine under the supervision of a physician.

Salome was assured that her friends all right. No symptoms she is not, the temperature is normal.

“We are doing this so as not to upset friends and colleagues. So you will see me live on TSN, in the city, except that I can chat on Skype. We’re connected in social networks”, — wrote Salome in Instagram.

She also reported that he went to Italy, when it was not yet prohibited. During the trip, says Vitvitskaya, they adhered to the necessary safety measures and hygiene, but do not absolve themselves of responsibility for the trip.

“Travel date was badly chosen, do not repeat my experience. Now it is necessary to limit overseas trips”, — I wrote to the staff and expressed the hope that all passengers are healthy.

