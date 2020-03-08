League 1: Lille vs Lyon live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Lille vs Lyon live streaming free

Lille vs Lyon. Forecast (K. 4.50) and bets on the match of the championship of France on March 8, 2020

Forecast for Lille – Lyon

Lille is in fourth place

In the 28th round of the French League 1, Lille will host Lyon. The game will take place at the Pierre Maurois stadium on March 8. The meeting starts at 23:00 Moscow time. The forecast for Lille is Lyon.

Lille

“Lille” after 27 rounds takes 4th place with 46 points. The current rival is six points behind, so the guests have some margin.

With Rennes (3rd place), the club is fighting for the Champions League. The gap is only one point.

The Doges won 5 of 6 matches in League 1. The series is slightly spoiled by the defeat of Marseille with a score of 1: 2. A similar result was in the match with Strasbourg, only there Lille won.

There were also victories over Rennes (1-0), Angers (2-0) and Toulouse (3-0). In the last round, the team beat Nantes 1-0.

Lyon

In the standings of the French League 1, the “weavers” take fifth place, gaining 40 points in 27 rounds.

Last weekend, the team of Rudi Garcia in his field beat Saint-Etienne (2: 0). And before that, she defeated the “Metzu” (2-0) on the road.

Also, Lyon successfully held the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, in which Juventus won at home (1-0).

In the middle of the week, the club suffered a painful defeat. This happened in the framework of the semifinal of the French Cup, which he brought PSG with a score of 5: 1.

Forecast and Rates

Bookmakers are considered the favorite of the hosts, the coefficient of victory of which is 2.10, while the success of the guests is estimated at 3.50, a draw – at 3.40.

Forecast: Lille will win and both teams will score

Will the forecast go down?

We recommend betting that Lille will win and both teams will score for 4.50.