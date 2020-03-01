League Cup: Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Prediction for the League Cup match (March 1, 2020)

In the English League Cup final on March 1, Aston Villa and Manchester City will meet – we offer a forecast for this fight.

Aston Villa

The participation of Aston Villa in the FA Cup final is valuable to the club in itself. Villane is a team with history, Birmingham even once won the Champions League. And the Aston Villa League Cup has won five times. Only one time less than Manchester City. However, the club’s merits end there, because now there is a chasm between Birmingham and the Grand from Manchester.

In five previous matches in the championship “Aston Villa” lost “Tottenham” (2: 3), “Bournemouth” (1: 2) and “Southampton” (0: 2) played draw with “Brighton” (1: 1) and won “Watford” (2: 1). With representatives of the top six, Aston Villa earned only one point, losing to almost everyone. Birmingham tied with Manchester United (2: 2) in a draw. The most painful fiasco, “Aston Villa” suffered just in a match with “Manchester City”, losing to the “townspeople” in their field (1: 6).

In the League Cup, the path of Aston Villa was thorny. Dean Smith ’s team beat Crew Alesandra (6: 1), Brighton (3: 1), Wolverhampton (2: 1), Liverpool (5: 0) on the way, and figured out Lester in the semifinals “(1: 1, 2: 1).

Four players are injured in Aston Villa: Tom Heaton, John McGinn, Wesley and Jed Stear.

Manchester City

A victory in the League Cup for Manchester City could be a small outlet. Too much bad news has been in the “townspeople” lately. However, it should be noted that Manchester City did not crumble against this background. The team of Josep Guardiola even beat Real Madrid (2: 1) at Santiago Bernabeu.

In the championship in the last five meetings , Manchester City won Leicester (1: 0), West Ham (2: 0), Sheffield United (1: 0), tied with Crystal Palace (2: 2), but lost to Tottenham Hotspur (0: 2).

In the League Cup in Manchester City, the path was easier than that of Aston Villa. “Citizens” were “Preston” (3: 0), “Southampton” (3: 1), “Oxford” (3: 1), and in the semifinals they defeated “Manchester United” (3: 1, 0: 1).

In the infirmary, Manchester City once again turned out to be the main defender Emerik Laporte. The participation of Leroy Sana’a is in question.

Statistics

Aston Villa have lost in all three of their last official matches.

In nine out of ten past official fights of the Villans the bet “both will score” was played.

In four of the last five official meetings, Manchester City played a bet “total less than 2.5”.

Manchester City won four of the five previous matches of the League Cup with a difference of more than one goal.

Aston Villa can not beat Manchester City for eight consecutive fights. In seven of these matches, the victory remained with the “townspeople”. In the current season, Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 6: 1 and 3: 0 in the championship.

In all four recent meetings between these clubs, Manchester City defeated Aston Villa with a difference of at least three goals.

Forecast

In general, in this match everything looks predictable. Aston Ville is unable to compete with the grandees, so Manchester City must get a victory on hand. And, most likely, the “townspeople” will win again with a big score. Although Aston Villa should play a goal. Villain has been scored lately often.

Our forecast – both will score for 2.41 in BC Fonbet