League of Nations: the posters of the Final Four are known, the calendar

The Nations League Final Four draw has been made. realized this Wednesday, January 25, the details of the calendar.

After just over a month of the World Cup, the time for the Nations League Final Four is approaching. Croatia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands are qualified for the final phase. Remember that France, defending champion, is not in the game and could even have switched to Ligue B, but finally remained in Ligue A. À the outcome of the drawing of lots carried out; Wednesday January 25, the first semi-final will pit the Dutch against Croatia to; Rotterdam, June 14. The second poster will be the reunion between Spain and Italy on June 15. The match for third place will be held on June 18, before the grand final, which will take place on the same day.

Qualified for the Final Four

Croatia (1st in group A)

Spain (1st in group B)

Italy (1st in group C )

Netherlands (1st of Group D).

Relegated in League B

Austria

Czech Republic

England

Wales

Promoted to League A

Éscotia

Israël

Bosnia-Herzé ;govine

Serbia

Relegated to League C

Armenia

Russia (relegation without playing due to conflict with Ukraine)

Romania

Sweden

Promoted to League B

Turkey

Greece

Kazakhstan

Georgia

Relegated to League D

Belarus or Lithuania (dam)

Cyprus or Gibraltar (dam)< /li>

Promoted to League C

Latvia

Estonia

What are the Nations League rankings?

The Football Nations League is made up of four leagues, League A, B, C and D. The group winners of Leagues B, C and D will be promoted and the last of Leagues A and B will be relegated ;s in the lower league. Find the rankings of the different leagues:

What are the results of the League of Nations matches?

The League of Nations matches were linked from June 2, 2022 with salvoes of results in each groups. Discover the results of the League A matches below and click to discover the results of all the matches on the official website:

► All matches results on the official website

What is the 2022-2023 Nations League calendar?

The 2022-2023 Nations League calendar is divided into over several days from June 2, 2022 to June 18, 2023, the date of the competition final. Find out below the matches of the next day (the table is limited to the next 15 matches, it is possible to scroll it).

Here is the whole of the 2022-2023 Nations League calendar:

Semi-finals: June 14 and 15, 2023;

Final and match for third place: June 18, 2023

The latest news from the League of Nations

What are the regulations of the League of Nations ?

The Football Nations League is organized into four leagues. The four winners of the League A groups qualify for the Final Four (semi-finals + final), the winners of the League B groups, C and D will be promoted to the upper leagues and the last of the A and B leagues will be relegated to the lower leagues.

It should also be remembered that, as in the two first editions of the competition, won by Portugal and France, the challenge of this League of Nations is twofold: beyond; of the trophy awarded to the final winner (necessarily from League A), two possibly qualifying places for the 2022 World Cup are granted since the two best group winners of the League of Nations (in all leagues) who are not directly qualified via the classic playoffs (which remain in force), will be able to participate in the dams.

