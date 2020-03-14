League Pro: Alexander Monakov vs Dmitry Fedorov Live Stream

Alexander Monakov vs Dmitry Fedorov. Prediction table tennis League Pro (March 14, 2020)

In a League of table tennis pro in Moscow on March 14, Alexander Monakov and Dmitry Fedorov will play among themselves. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Alexander Monakov

Alexander Monakov is approaching the upcoming fight against the background of far from the most successful results. The tennis player has won only one match of the last five matches.

In March, Monakov had to play twice against today’s rival Dmitry Fedorov. An exchange of victories was recorded. Both fights ended with a score of 3-1 in batches. At the same time, in his winning match, Monakov did not arrange defeat for the opponent, in the handicap the difference was (-6) points. After the matches on August 1, Monakov did not have a game practice.

Dmitry Fedorov

The last matches in the League Pro were successfully held by Dmitry Fedorov . Tennis player won three of five fights. Moreover, only one defeat was without a fight and without a set taken in the game against Toporkov (6-11, 9-11, 9-11).

Last year, Fedorov invariably lost to today’s rival Monakov. In 2020, it was possible to interrupt a series of failures. Even in lost matches he imposed a fight.

Statistics

In 2020, rivals met four times, Monakov won three times.

Of the last five fights, Monakov won only twice.

Fedorov won three of his last five matches.

Forecast

If in the season of 2019, Fedorov had little chance of success in the matches against Monakov, then in the current season there is noticeable progress in the game of the tennis player. Monakov’s affairs are not doing well in March, a certain recession is planned, which his opponent can take advantage of. We offer a forecast for a positive head start.

Our forecast is the victory of Fedorov with a handicap (+5.5) for a coefficient of 1.78 in BC Marathon.