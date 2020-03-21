League Pro: Alexey Afanasyev vs Sergey Vakar live streaming free

Alexey Afanasyev will play with Sergei Vakar on March 21 in the league table tennis tournament Pro. Who will win the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Alexey Afanasyev

Afanasyev at the beginning of the week took third place at the League Pro tournament in Moscow. During the competition, Alexey defeated Timofei Shalimov twice – in the group (11-3, 11-9, 10-12, 11-7) and in the match for third place (11-8, 11-2, 11-5). Defeats to Afanasyev were caused by Sergey Vakar (8-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9, 12-14) and Mikhail Andrusenko (19-17, 4-11, 11-8, 13-15, 9-11) .

Sergey Vakar

Vakar won two victories in the last five matches. On Thursday, March 19, at the League Pro tournament in Moscow, Sergey in a group sorted out with Vadim Kalinin (7-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3) and Vladimir Marshalov (10-12, 12- 10, 11-5, 11-7). These victories allowed Vakar to leave the group, but in the match for third place he failed to beat Marshalov for the second time (11-0, 11-6, 5-11, 4-11, 6-11).

Statistics

For personal meetings leads Vakar with a score of 3-2.

In the last five meetings, tennis players won three victories.

Forecast

Tennis players met each other five times this year. So far, in personal meetings, Vakar leads with a score of 3-2. The last PM was played in five games. We expect that the upcoming match will be just as intense, but nevertheless we will give preference to Vakar, who is now in good shape.

