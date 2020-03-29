League Pro: Alexey Yanshaev v Dmitriy Rutko live stream, preview, betting tips

Alexey Yanshaev v Dmitriy Rutko. Prediction table tennis League Pro (March 29, 2020)

Among the numerous matches of the League Pro on March 29, in-person confrontation will meet Aleksey Yanshaev and Dmitry Rutko. Who will win the match? – read our forecast.

Alexey Yanshaev

In the matches of the League Pro on March 28 and 29, things are going wrong with Alexei Yanshaev . Spent a tennis player four games, lost everything. Only in the match with Ivanov did they get a five-set opposition (11-5, 6-11, 11-5, 7-11, 4-11).

Yanshaev had already managed to play against today’s rival Rutko. I was able to win only the starting game, and later the opponent controlled the course of the match (11-9, 5-11, 9-11, 8-11).

Dmitriy Rutko

At the current competitions in the Pro League, Dmitry Rutko has very good prospects for the highest places in his group.

Only in the first match on March 28 did Rutko lose from Ivanov in five games (9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 12-10, 2-11). In the future, Dmitry was able to win three consecutive victories at once.

Statistics

In the only personal meeting, Rutko defeated.

Rutko won three of his last four matches in Pro League.

Yanshaev did not win a single match in the Pro League on March 28 and 29.

Forecast

Rutko confidently dealt with Yanshaev in the Pro League match on March 28. The tennis player has good prospects in the tournament, unlike Yanshaev. We expect that in the upcoming match Rutko will be able to win a second victory in two days over a familiar opponent.

Our forecast is the victory of Rutko for a coefficient of 1.63 in BC Winline.