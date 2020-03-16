League Pro: Kirill Abramov v Vyacheslav Samodumov live streaming free

Kirill Abramov v Vyacheslav Samodumov. Forecast for Table Tennis League Pro (March 16, 2020)

At the League of Pro table tennis tournament (League 800 – 900) on March 16, Kirill Abramov and Vyacheslav Samodumov will play each other again. We offer a forecast for the match between tennis players.

Kirill Abramov

Unsuccessful performance with Kirill Abramov at two previous tournaments of the League Pro. Failed to win a single match of the eight played. Meanwhile, back in late February – early March, Abramov performed in his group much more successfully, having won the tournament on February 28.

After bad games on March 15, Cyril will try to interrupt a series of failures. Opponent is very familiar. Abramov played against Samodumov 28 times, won 15 matches. Last played March 2. Cyril led the parties 2-1, but followed by a failure in the fourth and fifth parties (2-3).

Vyacheslav Samodumov

Vyacheslav Samodumov played the last tournaments in League Pro more successfully than Abramov. He was close to victory on March 24, but in the final he lost to Karpesh (2-3).

Tennis player in League Pro played the last tournament on March 9th. Managed to win three of five matches. In the game for third place, then lost to Adushinov.

Statistics

Between themselves, tennis players played 28 matches, in which Abramov won 15 times.

In 2020, Abramov and Samodumov played four times among themselves, won two victories.

Forecast

Against the backdrop of recent failures, Abramov is playing the role of underdog in the line of bookmakers. We do not think that there is a significant difference in class between tennis players. In personal meetings, Abramov has some advantage , it’s time to break off his failures in recent tournaments and prove his best side on March 16th.

Our forecast is Abramov’s victory for a coefficient of 2.01 in BC Marathon.