League Pro: Oleg Kutuzov v Andrey Dontsenko live stream, preview, betting tips

Oleg Kutuzov at the League of Table Tennis Pro tournament on March 20 will play with Andrei Dontsenko. What will be the match? – read in our forecast.

Oleg Kutuzov

Kutuzov last Sunday held five fights in which he won two victories. In four games, he beat Artem Suntsov (11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9) and Ilya Novikov (5-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9). These victories allowed him to play in the match for third place, but the second time in the day he failed to beat Novikov (5-11, 12-10, 1-11, 8-11).

Andrey Dontsenko

Dontsenko has been without practice for the past week and a half. On March 8, Andrei played extremely unsuccessfully at the League Pro tournament, losing in all four matches. In three games, he first lost to Zalim Abanokov (5-11 6-11 6-11), then lost to Miroslav Minkov (11-13, 11-9, 6-11, 8-11), Roman Pavlenko (11-8, 8 -11, 10-12, 10-12) and Artem Slashchev (13-11, 11-5, 8-11, 4-11, 9-11).

Statistics

In personal meetings, Kutuzov leads with a score of 2-0.

In the last five games, Kutuzov won two victories, Dontsenko won one.

Forecast

Kutuzov leads in personal meetings with a score of 2-0. For the last week and a half Dontsenko was without playing practice, Kutuzov, in turn, spent five fights on the eve, in which he won two victories. In terms of gaming conditions, it is Kutuzov who should be more prepared for the upcoming meeting, so we suggest betting on his victory.

