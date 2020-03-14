League Pro: Sergey Sarychev vs Alexander Monakov live stream, preview, betting tips

Sergey Sarychev vs Alexander Monakov. Prediction table tennis League Pro (March 14, 2020)

We bring to your attention the forecast for table tennis. Sergei Sarychev in the framework of the League Pro in Moscow on March 14 will play with Alexander Monakov. Who will win the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Sergey Sarychev

Sarychev is now in great shape. Sergey won five victories in the last five games. Only in two of the last five meetings did Sarychev have to play the decisive game. Sergey met his upcoming rival five times, and in all these five matches he won.

Alexander Monakov

Monakov is unstable. In the last five matches, Alexander won only two victories. On the eve of Monakov beat Dmitry Fedorov in four games (8-1, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8). Alexander met with Sarychev, with his upcoming opponent, in early March and lost to him in four games (5-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 3-11).

Statistics

For personal meetings leads Sarychev with a score of 5-0.

In the last five games, Sarychev won five victories, Monakov – two.

Forecast

Sarychev confidently leads in personal meetings in the confrontation with Monakov with a score of 5-0. Sergei is in great shape now – he won five victories in the last five games, so we don’t think that Monakov will have any serious chances of success in the upcoming meeting. We propose to bet Sarychev on the victory in this pair.

Our forecast is the victory of Sarychev for a coefficient of 1.61 in BC Marathon