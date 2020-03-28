League Pro: Timofey Arteev vs Dmitry Kolesnikov live stream, preview, betting tips

Timofey Arteev vs Dmitry Kolesnikov. Prediction table tennis League Pro (March 29, 2020)

In one of the matches of the morning gaming session on March 29, Timothy Arteev and Dmitry Kolesnikov will play Pro League for table tennis. We offer a forecast for the winner of the match.

Timofey Arteev

Things are developing successfully at the moment in the Pro League with Timofey Arteev . March 28 managed to win three of the four fights. Lost only to experienced Gribkov in four games (8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 7-11).

Considering that for almost a month Arteev had no game practice, such results and prospects to take a prize, are impressive. Moreover, the opponent for the upcoming game in the person of Kolesnikov is well known to Timofey. In January of this year, Arteev was already defeating him. Last year, out of three matches, there were also twice victories on Timofey’s account.

Dmitry Kolesnikov

The last performance in the Pro League with Dmitry Kolesnikov dates back to January 29. Then out of five fights he was able to win in a bitter struggle only twice.

It is difficult to judge how ready, right after a long break, Dmitry to demonstrate his best tennis in a match against a not very convenient opponent. We think that it will still take time to play out, to feel the game.

Statistics

In personal meetings, Arteev won three matches and suffered one defeat.

Of the five matches of the game day on March 28 in the League, Pro Arteev won three matches.

Kolesnikov has not played in the Pro League since January 29.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers Arteev acts as a favorite. We believe that a tennis player is able to confirm the status of a favorite and win. On the side of Arteev, the advantage is in personal meetings, a good current form, judging by the matches of the previous game day. We offer a forecast for the victory of a favorite of bookmakers.

Our forecast is Arteev’s victory for a coefficient of 1.60 in Betsiti BC.