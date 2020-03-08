Lebanon announces the first ever default

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Ливан объявляет первый в истории дефолт

Lebanon defaults on Eurobonds because of the inability to repay Eurobonds in the amount of $1.2 billion, said Prime Minister Hassan Diab. It is reported Reuters.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the President of Lebanon with the speaker of Parliament and head of the Central Bank decided not to repay the debt, the Agency reports. It is noted that the yield of the Eurobonds placed on the Luxembourg stock exchange, is 6,375%.

According to the Prime Minister, the country’s debt “more than Lebanon can afford”. He stressed that the remaining foreign exchange reserves, the authorities intend to send to support the needs of the Lebanese people.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
