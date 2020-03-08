Lebanon announces the first ever default

Lebanon defaults on Eurobonds because of the inability to repay Eurobonds in the amount of $1.2 billion, said Prime Minister Hassan Diab. It is reported Reuters.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the President of Lebanon with the speaker of Parliament and head of the Central Bank decided not to repay the debt, the Agency reports. It is noted that the yield of the Eurobonds placed on the Luxembourg stock exchange, is 6,375%.

According to the Prime Minister, the country’s debt “more than Lebanon can afford”. He stressed that the remaining foreign exchange reserves, the authorities intend to send to support the needs of the Lebanese people.