Lecce vs Atalanta: live streaming free for the Serie A

Lecce vs Atalanta: prediction for the Serie A match (March 1, 2020)

In each of the last three home matches, Lecce scored against Atalanta, but whether to expect effective football on March 1 is the answer in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Lecce

“Lecce” is doomed this season to fight for survival, in which the team of Fabio Livérani is not an outsider. For the 26th round, “yellow-red” fit in 16th place in the table, three points ahead of the Genoa in the relegation zone. In the last round, “Lecce” devastatingly lost to “Rome” with a score of 0: 4, interrupting a series of three consecutive victories.

Will not play : Farias, Mechcharello, Babacar, Falco, Rispoli, Saponara.

Atalanta

Atalanta is confidently moving towards the main goal of the season in Serie A – the team of Gianpiero Gasperini is currently in fourth place in the table. From the closest pursuer in the person of “Roma”, the Bergamaski come off three points, but at the same time they still have a match in reserve. After a 4-1 victory over Valsencia in the Champions League, Atalanta was resting due to the postponement of the match with Sassuolo.

Will not play : Toloy, Jimcity.

Statistics

In only one of the last four matches have teams failed to exchange goals

In each of the last three home matches, Lecce scored against Atalanta

Only in one of the last five away matches did Atalanta not miss

Forecast

Atalanta unexpectedly rested at the end of February, having missed the last tour with Sassuolo, so today the guests will be fresh and charged to win. “Lecce” is certainly inferior to “Atalanta” in the class and it is unlikely to be able to oppose its attacking football, but the “yellow-red” are also able to score in their field and are unlikely to remain a favorite today.

We believe that there will be goals in the match. Forecast – both will score . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.65

Our second bet will be the victory of Atalanta . Such a bet can be placed for 1.35