Lech Poznan vs Gornik Zabrze: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Lech vs Gurnik. Prediction for the match of the championship of Poland (March 3, 2020)

Read our prediction for the match “Lech” – “Gurnik”, which will take place on March 3rd in the 25th round of the Polish Championship. In the last 11 matches, the hosts lost only once. What will the teams show in this fight?

Lech

“Lech” is currently in fifth place with 38 points in the asset. In 11 previous matches, the club lost only once to Cracovia (1: 2), which is located on the second line of the league. In their home territory, the “railroad” demonstrate a great game without losing for six meetings.

Due to injury, one of the best defenders Robert Gamni will not help the team . Top scorer Christian Gitkier scored 12 goals this season.

Gornik

Gurnik earned seven points in the last four confrontations. In the last round, the Pitmen defeated Pogon Szczecin (3: 1). Now the “tricolor” are on the 12th position, having 30 points in their arsenal. On the road, the “torsida” acts terribly, not winning in five consecutive fights, and in four of them the club lost.

Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Jesús Jimenez scored 20 goals for two.

Statistics

Lech lost in only one of their last 11 matches.

Gurnik does not win five away games in a row.

Lech have won four of their last five home matches.

Forecast

In our opinion, in this fight the hosts are the favorites. During 11 matches, the club lost only once. In their home territory, “Lech” plays great, winning in four of the five previous matches. Gurnik demonstrates a terrible result in away games, not winning five oppositions in a row, although it has an attacking potential and is able to distinguish itself once.

Our forecast is the victory of Lech for 1.77 in BC Marathon. We also take the total more (2.5) for 1.81