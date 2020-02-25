Legendary actress of “first wives Club” will play together in new project

Goldie hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton for the first time after immortal classics “the first wives Club” in 1996, will reunite on screen in the film Family Jewels. Again actress will play the ex-wives, but this time one man. In the film, to celebrate Christmas vacation is going to a big family – children, grandchildren and ex-wives.

The script of the film is from the pen of Peter Hoare, who before that was the author of the script of the police Comedy “Deep cover”, where the main role was played by Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish.

One of the producers of the film, Bradley Fischer of the New Republic Pictures about the new project said: “Chemistry Diane, Bette and Goldie are innumerable and irresistible, I’m glad to help reunite them on screen to the delight of their numerous fans.”

Despite the fact that all Actresses are over 70, they remain very popular. Hawn starred in “the Daughter and her mother” with Amy Schumer and “the Christmas Chronicles” from her husband Kurt Russell. And now is preparing to shoot in the “Christmas Chronicles 2”. Midler starred in the Netflix series “Politician” and voiced the grandmother of the Addams family in the eponymous animated series. Keaton starred in the movies “Book club” and “Hempstead”.