Leicester vs Aston Villa live stream for the English Premier League

Leicester vs Aston Villa. Forecast for the match of the English Premier League (March 9, 2020)

In the final match of the 27th round of the Premier League on Monday, March 9, Leicester will host Aston Villa – we offer our forecast for this meeting.

Leicester

“Foxes” approach this fight after winning the cup duel last Wednesday over Birmingham City (1-0), which was the first for the team in six previous official meetings. Nevertheless, directly in the Premier League, “foxes” cannot win four matches in a row, losing in two past rounds with the same score 1-0 to Manchester City and Norwich.

In general, after a winter break , Leicester seriously passed. Over the past two months in the championship, the foxes won only one victory over West Ham (4: 1), losing four times.

In the standings, Leicester remains on the third line, but the distance from the fourth position has been reduced to five points.

Only Daniel Amarti is in the club’s infirmary. Questioned the participation in the match Nampalis Mendi and the main scorer Jamie Vardi.

Aston Villa

“Villane” were close to the first time in a long time to please their native audience with a trophy. The team played their last match in the League Cup final with Manchester City and could not beat the townspeople – a 1: 2 loss.

This failure was the fourth in a row for the Dean Smith team . Earlier in three consecutive championship matches , Aston Villa lost to Bournemouth (1: 2), Tottenham (2: 3) and Southampton (0: 2).

After such an unsuccessful period, the Birmingham club was again in the relegation zone in the penultimate place. Although the distance to the red line is only two points.

Aston Villa also has a number of serious losses. Wesley, Tom Heaton, John McGinn and Jed Stear entered the infirmary.

Statistics

Leicester have won at home only one of their last six Premier League matches.

In four of the five previous home matches of Leicester, the prediction “total over 2.5” was played in the championship.

Aston Villa have lost seven of their last ten away games.

In 11 of the 14 guest matches of the championship with the participation of Aston Villa, the bet “total over 2.5” was played.

In the last six full-time matches of rivals in different tournaments, the forecast “both will score” was played.

Forecast

“Leicester” is a clear favorite of the match. The team has rarely won in recent times and runs the risk of engaging in a fight for a place in the four. “Foxes” have a good attacking potential and must realize it in this meeting, after all, “Aston Villa ” plays poorly on the fields of rivals. At the same time, “foxes” are missed at home regularly and guests may well play a goal.

Our forecast is the victory of Leicester + both will score for 2.72 in BC 1x