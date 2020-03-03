Leicester vs Birmingham City: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Leicester vs Birmingham City. FA Cup Prediction (March 4, 2020)

In the 1/8 FA Cup on March 4 in a duel with Birmingham, Leicester will try to escape from failures in the Premier League and break into the quarterfinals of the tournament – we offer our forecast for this match.

Leicester

“Leicester” is coming to this match with a five-match losing streak. First, the “foxes” flew out of the League Cup from Aston Villa – (1: 2), then tied with Chelsea (2: 2) and Wolverhampton (0: 0), lost to Manchester City (0: 1), and last weekend they suffered another defeat, losing on the road to the last Norwich – (0: 1). The team definitely has problems with motivation.

In the FA Cup, Leicester did not experience any particular difficulties. Wards Brendan Rogers passed “Wigan” (2: 0) and “Brentford” (1: 0). Note that “Leicester” in the last ten years in this tournament has never made its way beyond the 1/8 final stage.

Birmingham

“Birmingham” spent quite an average season, which for the “blue” is already good luck after last year’s struggle for survival. But then suddenly the wards of Pep Clotet broke through in 2020. Birmingham is approaching the match against Leicester with a 13-match unbeaten run in all tournaments. True, in the last five meetings, the “blue” tied four times, so they dropped to 15th place. “Birmingham” broke the world with “Millwall” (0: 0), CRC (2: 2), “Brentford” (1: 1), “Sheffield Wensday” (3: 3) and defeated Barnsley (1: 0) .

In the FA Cup, the “blue” first beat Blackburn (2: 1), and then only Coventry (0: 0, 2: 2) went through the penalty kick in the replay.

Statistics

The unbeaten Leicester series reached five official fights.

The Birmingham win-win streak is 13 matches.

Birmingham cannot beat Leicester for five straight games. The last time these teams met in the Championship in the 2013/14 season. Then “Leicester” twice defeated “Birmingham” (3: 2) and (2: 1).

Forecast

The FA Cup for Leicester is an opportunity to win something. Positioning itself as a top club, Leicester needs to get to the late stages of the cup competitions, which the foxes have already achieved in the League Cup. Despite the failure in the championship, in the FA Cup Brendan Rogers team should calmly deal with Birmingham , while maintaining strength for a Saturday meeting with Aston Villa.

Our forecast is the victory of Leicester + total less than 3.5 for 2.17 in BC Marathon