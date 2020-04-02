Leighton Meester pregnant with her second

And it seems that the star already in the last months of pregnancy.

In Hollywood rumor has it that the star of the show “Gossip girl” Leighton Meester’s pregnant again. So, the actress in the second time become a mother.

About the interesting position of the 33-year-old beauty began to speak in the beginning of the 2020-th year. Now journalists assure that this information is really true. Proof – recent photos of Leighton taken during her trips to Los Angeles. In the pictures the paparazzi really see her rounded tummy, which have nothing to hide. However, the actress has not yet commented on the news.

Add that together with her husband Adam Brody Leighton raises four year old daughter Arlo.