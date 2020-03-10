“Leipzig” — “Tottenham”: online video goals of the match of the Champions League

Tuesday, March 10, the German “Leipzig” to “RB Arena” in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League will adopt English “Tottenham” (start at 22:00, the referee — Carlos del Cerro from Spain, watch the live broadcast — “Football 2”). Recall that in the first match, the team of Julian Nagelmann took the victory from London thanks to a goal by Werner with a penalty (1:0).

By the way, the match between “Leipzig” and “Tottenham” (in contrast to the meeting between PSG and Borussia March 11) will not be held in an empty stadium.

Recall that the “Leipzig” after a draw on the field of Shakhtar’s rival in Europa League, Wolfsburg (0:0) with 50 points in the championship of Germany third place, one point behind Borussia Dortmund and five from Bayern.

As for Tottenham, the last round of the Premier League Chelsea were content with a draw on the field, “Burnley” (1:1) and are in the standings, only eight semyachkov behind the Champions League zone.

Note that the home team due to injury will not play Hungarian defender Orban, but the coach of Chelsea Jose Mourinho will not be able to count on the injured Korean son Heung-min, the Frenchman Sissoko and the leader of the attacks of the Englishman Kane, who has already started training with the ball.

In the upcoming duel bookmakers give preference to the Germans. For example, the company “Parimatch” betting to win “Leipzig” takes with a factor of 1.57, the draw is estimated at 4.50 and the victory of “spurs” — and at 5.70. By the way, the bookmakers practically do not doubt the output of the command Nagelmann in the quarter-finals: 1,14 — in “Leipzig” and 6,20 — for Tottenham.

For video goals in the match Leipzig — Tottenham online on the website “FACTS” in this news.



Photo Getty Images

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter