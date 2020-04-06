Lena Situations: it collects more than 70,000 moisturizers for caregivers !

Share on Facebook

The YouTubeuse Lena Situations has managed the feat of bringing together no less than 70 000 moisturizers for the caregivers of the hospitals. MCE TV says it all.

It’s been several weeks that the Youtubeuse Lena Situations therefore call for brands. The goal of its aid appeal. Harvest of moisturizing creams. To donate to the caregivers, so.

In this context of covid-19, number of caregivers are injuries on the face. But also the hands. It has the force to put the hydroalcoholic gel, the latter suffer from burning and itching.

Affected, Lena Situations took advantage of his fame to alert the brands with which she has been able to collaborate. Nocibé, Hello Body, L’occitane, Bioderma, etc are All brands that have sent creams to relieve the caregivers.

Lena Situations, praised by users !

For the YouTubeuse, this action was necessary. The young woman has said on Twitter : ” Like any other product, beauty product lapses. It is useless to keep them in her closet “, insists the influenceuse.

And continue : ” The stocks are sleeping, so much to give to those who are working to save lives “. This is a good action praised by his followers.

Three days ago, Lena Situations has posted a forum. On Twitter. The purpose : to thank the brands, therefore, as well as some of the other influencers. Having contributed to the inventory of products for the nursing staff.

She said : ” Since yesterday Nocibé has offered 25k creams. Hello Body we sent 800. L’occitane gives 25k creams and 70k liters of gel hydroacoolique. Yves Rocher, Erborian & Birchbox and other we also follow. (+ the gifts personally friends influencers. Yanissa, Richard… & Zoe) “. A very nice action.