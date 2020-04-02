Lenovo has updated its gaming laptops

Lenovo has introduced its new gaming notebooks Legion 5i and 7i. Both are equipped with a newly announced mobile processor, Intel Core H-Series 10th generation. These two models correspond to the models, Legion and Y540 Lenovo Y740; the company changes the names of their products lines to make things easier. In addition to the new equipment models are equipped with NVIDIA graphics processors, according to comments.ua.

The recently introduced Intel Core H-series 10th generation promise better performance than with your old equipment. For example, when playing Red Dead Redemption 2 1080p Core i9-1098HK offers a 54% increase in FPS compared to the old Core i7-7820HK.

Recently submitted proposals include the Intel Core i9 to 5.3 GHz, Core i7 to 5.1 GHz and Core i5 to 4.5 GHz. Also have the new Turbo Boost technology Max 3.0, built-in WiFi AX201 6 Gig + and the optimizer speed. Ultimately, Intel announced that its Intel Core i9 may offer “performance of a desktop caliber” on a portable computer.

According to Lenovo, Advanced technology allows Optimus to improve battery efficiency by dynamically determining the workload of the GPU and connect the IPG for less demanding processes or NVIDIA GPU for more demanding work. Simply put, this technology helps extend the battery life, reducing power consumption while performing light tasks.