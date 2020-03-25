Leonid Boyko v Nikolay Kornienko live streaming free for the Table Tennis Net Cap

Leonid Boyko v Nikolay Kornienko. Prediction for Table Tennis Net Cap (March 25, 2020)

On March 25, Leonid Boyko and Nikolai Kornienko will play among themselves in one of the matches of the table tennis tournament. In two matches of 2020, tennis players exchanged victories. What will be the forecast for the match?

Leonid Boyko

Actively playing in March at the Grid Cap Leonid Boyko tournaments . He managed to play in eight tournaments, starting from the first of March. I managed to win one tournament. At the same time, an experienced tennis player does not differ in stability.

It is noticeable that every day it is not possible to play all matches of Boyko at the same high level. So, on March 22, won only two out of six fights. The schedule is now very difficult for Leonid, the opponent is able to take advantage of this.

Nikolay Kornienko

Nikolai Kornienko had his last successful performance at the Grid Cap on March 17th. Could then win four of six fights and take second place. Following in two tournaments were unsuccessful performances, only three out of ten matches were won.

After March 20, Kornienko did not participate in the Seth Cap tournaments. There was a time for rest. March 25, with renewed vigor, Nikolay will get down to business. Rival friend for Kornienko. In the last meeting on March 17, Nikolay won in four games (11-3, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7).

Statistics

Of the five personal meetings, three wins on account of Boyko.

In two matches of 2020, tennis players exchanged victories.

Forecast

In the role of a small favorite, bookmakers lead Boyko. In many respects, the fact that in the last competitions Boyko has more successful results is largely affected. Meanwhile, Kornienko confidently won in a recent personal meeting, there was a pause and now on March 25, Nikolay is ready not only to idle impose a fight, but also to win. For a coefficient just above 2.00, you should pay attention when choosing a bet on a match for a younger Kornienko.

Our forecast is the victory of Kornienko for a coefficient of 2.04 in BC Fonbet.