Leopard-eater sowed panic in the village

By Maria Batterbury

Леопард-людоед посеял панику в деревне

After the deaths of four people, including children, authorities of the Indian state of Karnataka launched a hunt for the leopard man-eating. This publication reports the Times of India.

All four victims of a predator lived in the district of Tumkur. In October and November, the leopard killed and ate two women who were tending cattle. In January killed a boy of five. On Saturday, February 29, the beast killed three-year-old, who played in front of the house. Predator sowed panic in the villages. “At night we are afraid to go out by day to work in the field, — quotes the newspaper Hindustan Times, the words of one of the locals. — We are afraid to let children outside to play”.

In search of the leopard man-eating sent about 50 police officers and employees of the forest Department, joined by several local residents. They are combing the forest where you could hide a predator. In places where leopards are often seen, set 20 traps with goats and dogs as baits. The movements of animals monitored using 50 cameras.

The first leopard just managed to catch a few hours after the death of a child, but it is unknown if he murder. “We found that in the area of the incident and in the jungle Tumkur wanders more than a half-dozen leopards, but don’t know which of them killed a boy,” says the representative of the forestry Department.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
