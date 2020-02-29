“Les Miserables” received the award “Cesar” for best film

The main French film award “Cesar” in the nomination “Best film” award, the film directed Laja Whether “Les Miserables,” reports Huffpost.

The picture deals with the relations between youth and police in the city of Clichy-Montfermeil. In his speech, the 42-year-old Director said that poverty is shared by the French. He urged residents of the country to unite.

The prize for best Director went to Roman Polanski for his film “an officer and a spy” (J”accuse). Awards for the best male and female lead was respectively Roshdy ZEM for her role in the film “Oh my God” (Roubaix, une lumière) and anais Demoustier for her role in the movie “Alice and the mayor” (Alice et le maire).