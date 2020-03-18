Lesya Nikityuk shocked by the changes in the figure (photo)

Леся Никитюк шокировала изменениями в фигуре (фото)

Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk, like all of her colleagues, sitting at home because of the quarantine. Lesya care that during the quarantine, it will become less slender.

Star treated, even in the editor, your photo (not very skillfully), showing what it will become. “I then quarantine”, signed Les photo, which she very lush buttocks.

“That’s better, and too thin”, “Filly”, “Sexy”, “Able to laugh, Les”, — write fans.

They claim that it all worked out — “like Kim”. And subscribers care about the shadow on the fifth point Lesia. “Whose hand is this?” they ask.

By the way, before Les showed how to wash hands.

Recall that during the quarantine Nastya Kamensky decided to conduct training online.

Maria Batterbury

