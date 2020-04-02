Lesya Nikityuk showed who is lying in bed quarantined (photos)

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who recently spoke about the masks in China, showed where and with whom to spend the quarantine.

If you believe the photo of the presenter, she spends days in bed, but not herself, and with his pet — a little dog Rafiq.

Note that Les with Rafiq not just in bed lying around and have to cook, take a bath, fond of drawing and even welcome guests.

Rafig has its own sistance. Doggie writes there about her and about life: “Today we continue with the hostess to clean, cook and play! And we showered and put makeup on for a photo. Do you like it? What are you doing now???“

By the way, recently Lesya Nikityuk showed photos of Topless to entertain the subscribers.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter