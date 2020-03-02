Lesya Nikityuk urged not to panic due to coronavirus

Lesya Nikityuk. Photo: press service

Ukrainian TV presenter and blogger Lesya Nikityuk created integralnog mask NO Panic, which he dedicated to combating coronavirus.

As we know recently, the star returned from Egypt and urged subscribers not to panic, because it’s not as bad as they say.

Lesya said that she and other tourists, who flew home with her, quietly walked into the airport terminal, they took my temperature and sent to get my Luggage.

After such a relaxing trip and I can’t understand why the damn virus is so much panic,” wrote Les.

In addition, the presenter once again reminded his followers that this coronavirus Covid-19 and noted that it is not a sentence.

1. A new type of coronavirus is just one of many viral infections. It can be traditionally to protect a preventive means, as with the common cold.

2. This means that we must carefully treat hygiene: wash your hands often with soap or apply antiseptic, use of means of disinfection in premises, they kill the virus.

3. The virus can not be called fatal. Virus COVID-19 — not a sentence. 97% of which he was seized, recovered. Common flu kills more people.

If someone freaks out, remind him that the important thing is to always remain human. Be kind, help each other! Remember how much money we always try to collect each other when someone has trouble, in the same social networks!

To make it a little easier to endure this fear, if someone have it … I with my team made this mask NO Panic!

To convey warmth and rest to those who are worried about the coronavirus,” he said nikitiuk.

