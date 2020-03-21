“Let it sit”: Lukashenko has forbidden to send Charter flights for stranded abroad…

At that time, as Ukraine is doing everything possible to repatriate stranded abroad the Ukrainians, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko harshly criticized the irresponsible Belarusian tourists.

He drew attention to the fact that many Belarusians have gone on holiday, knowing that the world is rapidly spreading coronavirus in this regard, countries close their borders.

“I understand there are times when you have to go solve some issues. But it’s rare. They were almost there. With the Ministry of foreign Affairs may agree on when the leave, then we will be responsible for them”, — said Lukashenko.

The President of Belarus also noted that in some countries the problems arise out of the blue: Belarusians are simply not allowed on return flights organized by the Russian airlines. In Belarus expect much more assistance from Russia. Moreover, Belarus is ready to help Russians return home from Poland.

Recall that in Ukraine were organized additional flights and special trains to evacuate the remaining overseas citizens of Ukraine.

who also intend to return home.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter