“Let the Chinese learn Russian”: Cord made fun of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church with his prayer against coronavirus

Musician Sergey Shnurov caustically ridiculed the Russian clergy, who invented a special prayer against the coronavirus (in religious texts he is referred to as a malicious craze). Cord suggests that the patients in China will be hard to teach Russian language to make sure you prayer to be healed from the disease.

The musician behind the commentators in the social networks were surprised that while the whole world is looking for a vaccine against the virus, the Russians come up with the text of the prayer.

Well now pass the infection,

Thank God, exhale.

You need to do immediately

The text of the prayer. Would be HYIP.

Where powerless medicine

There is salvation. The meaning is, —

It’s you, damn it, not a vaccine

There is a tradition of centuries.

We have a bunch of examples

In the lives of the Holy fathers.

Let the Chinese learn Russian,

But don’t mow steep.

In the middle of a deadly battle

Don’t run away now somewhere.

Send the text of the prayer

We are in Italy and in the States.

We are proud of all of Russia,

There is in the hearts of burning.

This is the contribution of our back-breaking

In health.

Commentators in social networks get the joke and offer Shnurova new themes for creativity.

Recall that in Russia, despite the recommendations of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the clergy do not just abandon mass actions and even increased the frequency of such actions. Organized processions against the coronavirus, mass prayers, worship services are convened with a special “antiviral” incense.

