“Let’s grow onions on the windowsill”: Taras Topolya told how spending time in quarantine (photo)

The leader of the band “Antibody” Taras Poplar, whose wife singer Alyosha is expecting a third child, quarantined spends time at home with his family, occasionally leaving for food or in the Studio. The musician observes safety rules, but continues to be creative and to develop.

“Quarantined do different things, mainly related with the children — we learned how to use the “Zoom”. Well, in addition, from time to time go to the Studio where we are preparing new songs and new releases. That is the work on musical material does not stop. We don’t just sit at home, but also work, one leaving the Studio”, — shared the leader of the band “Antibody” Taras Poplar in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.

The musician said that they buy products, not succumbing to panic and not purchasing a lot for future use. While herbs grow on the windowsill.

“We grow onions on the windowsill (laughs). Actually — this is no joke, we’re having an affair loves to do, it grows on the windowsill his bow and from time to time we cut away. The pots still do not eat, holding on somehow. But seriously, of course, go from time to time in the store, observing all safety rules. Advance products not stocked not succumbed to panic — buckwheat in the house, but in moderation, somewhere one and a half tons”, — said with a laugh Poplar in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”.

Taras said that he had to cancel all concerts and public events, but to be creative he didn’t stop. Optimistically waiting for the end of the quarantine restrictions and plans for the future.

“We have postponed the concerts that were scheduled in the tour but we will play! And these are the main plans after the term is over”, — says Taras Poplar.

Stars quarantined suggest not to be discouraged and to spend time usefully.

