Letting six dollars brought the woman of large wealth

A resident of the American city of St. Clair shores, Michigan, contends that the remaining after the purchase of lottery tickets for six dollars brought her massive wealth. Her words quoted by the news portal UPI.

Mary Ann Davis said that he went to the local shop and bought some lottery tickets. “The surrender with the purchase, I decided to take three ticket Lucky For Life Easy Picks, she explained. — I scanned them a few days later, not even relying on luck. But when I went to the site where I bought the ticket, I realized that the victory in my hands”.

Davis got the big jackpot, which allowed her to receive 25 thousand dollars annually for the entire life. However, the woman chose to take all the winnings entirely. After taxes she got 390 thousand dollars. With this money she plans to close the debt and the balance of saving for the future.