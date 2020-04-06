Lev Leschenko and Igor Nikolaev was released from the hospital (video)

Russian artists Lev Leschenko landing coronavirus, and Igor Nikolayev, who had pneumonia, was discharged from the Communitarian hospital in Moscow. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, repeated tests both at COVID-19 showed a negative result. Leshchenko and Nikolaev continues treatment and recovery at home.

“I will not give comments and didn’t pick up because it was very much unknown. But today I was out, all the tests I have negative, and no virus. In 17 hours I’ll be out of here and I’ll recover at home”, — commented on the statement Leshchenko.

Also from the clinic has written the wife of actor Irina. Cheerful Leshchenko gave the comment to journalists from the car. Took Leshchenko on “Maybach”. The singer said that he feels fine, will be home to complete the treatment of pneumonia and thanked doctors.

Each Nikolaev producer Joseph Prigogine said kp.ru about his condition.

“Igor and I were talking, he complained that he was sick after the tour. Discussed various working moments, he was in good condition. Usual slight cold, “—said Prigogine.

Recall Leshchenko moved the coronavirus severe, he needed mechanical ventilation and fans of the 78-year-old actor was worried about his health and staged a flash mob in support of it.

Feeling better, exhausted lion Valerjanovich from a hospital ward reached out to fans online.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter