Lev Leshchenko was in the hospital with a suspected coronavirus

Star of Soviet music Lev Leshchenko, the singer recently proposed about Ukraine and move to Russia, was hospitalized along with his wife Irina in the hospital in Kommunarka in the Moscow region with suspected coronavirus (in this hospital are all patients with coronavirus patients in Moscow region).

As it became known, the singer before he came to the clinic with his wife, complaining of symptoms of SARS and pneumonia. In the end, it immediately put into the chamber, taking tests for coronavirus.

The results will be known only after three days, while physicians estimate a condition as stable Leshchenko.

As told concert Director, artist Oleg Dmitriev, 11 Mar 78-year-old Leshchenko came from abroad: he was in Canada and the US, and then had to spend another few hours in Marseille airport, because Moscow temporarily took flight due to the heavy snowfall that day.

Of traveling singer came back with symptoms of SARS, so that isolated themselves at home and tried to call the doctor. But the doctors flatly refused to go to Leo Valeryanovich more weeks, so in the end he had to personally go to the hospital.

If the information about the coronavirus Leshchenko and his wife will be confirmed, it is the life of the spouses will be in serious danger. Lev Leshchenko and his wife, given their age, are at risk. While it is not known whether the patients any other serious disease at the time of admission. If they really were, that’s another danger.

Themselves Leshchenko and his wife, and their official representatives had no immediate comment on problems with their health, but their fans are already starting to seriously worry.

