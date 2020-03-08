Levante vs Granada: live streaming free for the La Liga

Levante vs Granada. Forecast for the match of the Spanish La Liga (March 8, 2020)

In one of the matches of the 27th round of the championship of Spain on March 8, “Levante” will play with “Granada” – we made a forecast for this meeting.

Levante

“Frogs” after a winter break plunged into a protracted crisis. Eight rounds have already been played in the new calendar year, and in six of them Levant suffered defeats. The last of them took place just in the match of the previous round. He played Levante on the Eibar field and lost 0-3.

Nevertheless, two victories that took place in the last two home fights diluted this series of failures . In them, “Levante” confidently beat Leganes (2: 0), after which Madrid “Real” (1: 0) knocked out.

In the standings, the Levantine club now occupies 12th place. There are no special prospects. “Frogs” broke away from the relegation zone by 10 points and are about the same distance behind the Eurocup zone.

Due to disqualification, Sergio Postigo will miss the match. Ruben Rochina, Hernani, Ivan Lopez and Robert Pierre are injured.

Granada

This week Nasrid played a very important duel in the Spanish Cup against Athletic Bilbao. The match was developing very well. “Granada” won 2: 1, but a goal conceded shortly before the final whistle did not allow her to break into the final.

In the last rounds Examples of “nasrida” also added. True, the level of rivals was not the highest. In the five previous matches of the championship, Granada beat Espanyol (2: 1), Valladolid (2: 1), Osasuna (3: 0), ended a draw with Celta (0: 0) and lost Madrid “Atletico” (0: 1).

In the standings, “Granada” is now in ninth place, six points behind the sixth position.

In the club’s infirmary are Kini, Alex Martinez and Nader Lozano. In doubt Angel Montoro, Jan Brice Eteki and Janhel Herrera.

Statistics

In the last seven home games, “Levante” won five victories.

In five of the seven previous home matches, Levante played the forecast IT1B (1.5).

Granada have lost eight of their last nine away matches.

In six of the last seven away matches , Granada did not score.

The bet “total over 2.5” has played in 4 previous personal meetings in the championship of Spain.

In the first round, Granada lost to Levante at home with a score of 1: 2.

Forecast

“Levante” is playing quite well now in its native arena, due to which it keeps in the middle of the tournament table. Granada is also more of a home team. On the road, the team loses a lot. Plus this week I played a cup match with Athletic. After departure from the Cup, it may not recover both functionally and morally. We put on the hosts.

Our forecast is the victory of Levante for 2.09 in BC Marathon