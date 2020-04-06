Liam Hemsworth explained that she had helped him through his breakup with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth. Photo: instagram.com/liamhemsworth

Actor Liam Hemsworth became a star the cover of Australian Men’s Health. In the interview he, in particular, said that helped him keep his balance after breaking up with singer Miley Cyrus in August 2019. Official divorced couple issued in January 2020.

As explained by Hemsworth, he is now in the best physical shape, partly thanks to his role in the new Thriller streaming service Quibi “the Most dangerous game”. He played a terminally ill individual who is involved in the survival game to earn money for his pregnant wife.

To be honest, the past six months, I remain calm and keep the balance, and I would say that training is very important to me,” said 30-year-old actor.

Most of the filming Liam spent running the streets and fighting off pursuers. But that’s what made him move.

Interestingly, earlier insider told Us Weekly that Hemsworth “was very focused on what was to come in amazing shape,” adding that “he likes to work because it helps him to have a positive attitude and distracting him from negativity or drama.”

Personal trainer and star of “the hunger games” Jason Walsh, who also works with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jared Leto, explained that Liam responds well to training when positive, and they took advantage.