Liam Neeson plays the killer with Alzheimer’s

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Лиам Нисон сыграет киллера с болезнью Альцгеймера

Liam Neeson is approved for the lead role in the film “Pamyat” (Memory) directed by Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale).

According to Deadline, Neeson will play a professional killer with an excellent reputation in the criminal world. But one day he refuses to obey the order of a large criminal organization, and now he is forced to hunt for their customers to survive. The problem is that the hero suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and begins to forget some things…

“Memory” is a remake of Dutch film 2003 “Alzheimer’s”, the script of the English version was written by Dario Scardapane (“the Punisher”). Shooting should begin in August 2020.

Maria Batterbury

