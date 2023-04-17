Libel lawsuit: Fox News reportedly seeks out-of-court settlement | US Elections 2020

Spread the love

The Fox News lawsuit can go ahead because the law allows companies like Dominion, and individuals, to seek damages if they can prove their reputations have been tainted by lies (File photo) .

The start of the defamation lawsuit against Fox News brought by Dominion Voting Systems, a company that made machines used in the 2020 presidential election, has been postponed to Tuesday. According to Reuters, the postponement was due to the conservative media giant attempting to negotiate an out-of-court settlement.

The The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal also cite sources who say Fox News wants to settle the dispute out of court.

The court has decided to postpone the start of the trial, including the selection of jurors, to Tuesday, April 18 at 9 a.m., Judge Eric Davis said in a statement, without however explaining why he was postponing the start of the proceedings.

Dominion would not comment on this new development, while Fox did not immediately respond to interview requests about it.

Last Thursday, Judge Davis noted that he expected jury selection to be complete by Monday to then proceed with opening statements.

The magistrate had sanctioned Fox News last Wednesday , because the network had waited too long to release some evidence.

Among them are tapes of Rudy Giuliani, former President Trump's lawyer, saying in pre-recorded interviews that he had no evidence to support his claims that Dominion rigged the election. /p>

Judge Davis added that he was considering bringing in an outside investigator to shed light on Fox's decision to withhold evidence, a situation he called troubling. The news network maintains that it shared the additional evidence as soon as [it] became aware of it.

This is one of the most watched defamation lawsuits of recent years. Figureheads from Fox News management and airwaves are expected to take the witness stand, including the channel's big boss Rupert Murdoch, as well as star conservative commentators Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.

Dominion alleges that Fox undermined its reputation by broadcasting unsubstantiated claims that its machines secretly changed votes for Republicans into votes for Democrats.

The company is claiming $1.6 billion from Fox News, a figure the network says is unrealistic. An expert report commissioned by Dominion says the company lost a number of contracts because of Fox News election coverage, but the report in question remains largely under wraps.

Fox News earned nearly $14 billion in revenue last year.