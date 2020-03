Liev Schreiber has joined the will Smith movie, the center of which would be the father and coach of tennisstar Serena and Venus Williams.

Schreiber will play one of the mentors Paul Cohen. Also starring busy Joe Bernthal and Onany Ellis. The Williams sisters will embody on the screen Saniya Sydney and demi singleton.

Filming is taking place these days in Los Angeles.

The premiere in U.S. is scheduled for November 2020.