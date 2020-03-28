Life after quarantine: a touching video of a meeting of doctors from Wuhan

The Chinese city of Wuhan after a two-month quarantine returns to a normal life. 11-million metropolis, which started the pandemic coronavirus, renewed railway communication with the rest of China. Doctors several months selflessly fought with the infection, was finally able to return to their hometowns.

Elina Rouen, living in China, posted a video of how residents meet on the streets of the medical team. People greet doctors with applause.

“Watching these videos, it’s hard to hold back the tears. I am incredibly grateful to all those who are in the midst of Chinese New year left all and went to the hearth of the epidemic. Not knowing that the virus without having a clear scheme of treatment. Risking their lives, doctors of China day by day did everything that the virus did not go beyond its limits. The epidemic was a pandemic — but the world now has an example to be proud of and to be followed“, — the blogger notes.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Elina Rouen (@elina_ruan) Mar 27, 2020 at 8:35 PDT

On March 28, Wuhan resumed movement of passenger trains. After two months of quarantine again works railway station. In the city announced that the outbreak of the disease began to decline. In hospitals there are patients with the coronavirus, but the forecasts are optimistic.

We will remind, this week in China was lifted a quarantine in all areas except Wuhan. At the same time fearing a second wave of the pandemic in China decided on March 28 to deny entry to foreigners, even having a long-term visa or residence permit.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter