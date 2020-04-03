Life after the pandemic: Angelina Jolie said, where he will continue his studies her eldest son

In connection with the global spread of the coronavirus adopted son of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is back at the end of March back home to Los Angeles from South Korea, where the training took place at Yonsei University.

The school was temporarily closed due to epidemiological situation in the country, so the young man yet that he will continue training remotely.

Their thoughts about the situation and life after the pandemic, Angelina Jolie shared with the oldest and most famous Korean newspaper DongA Daily, says “Seven days.”

“I am very happy that Maddox chose this University. Now the UNIVERSITY, of course, closed because of the pandemic. But the son has no plans to change the school. He will return back once the situation is resolved. This time he uses to brush up on Korean and Russian languages”, — she said.

Also, the actress said that recently experiencing very difficult emotions. On the one hand, she empathizes with the victims of the worldwide pandemic. And with another — could not be happier with at least a temporary return to her eldest son, Maddox.

“My heart is breaking at the thought of the people in Korea and around the world who have suffered because of the coronavirus, “said Jolie, in the house where you now live again all six of her biological and foster children.

She also expressed hope that all countries of the world, combining the efforts, expertise and resources, will be able to defeat this disease. In addition, Jolie called on to help the needy in these difficult circumstances. And to set an example, she personally donated $ 1 million to the Fund, No Kid Hungry, helping to provide free food to needy children.

“Only together we will succeed. I hope that this will remind people how important it is to work together”, — said the actress.

