Life goes on: the famous singer was born the fifth child (photos, video)

Sunday, March 29, the famous Irish singer Ronan Keating has shared with his many fans the happy news. His wife gave birth to a daughter. The baby was given the name Coco Knox Keating. She was born March 27.

The wife of Ronan, the storm have put their family photos on his page in Instagram. In the picture is missing only their two year old son Cooper.

The first photo beauty Coco

And here is her big brother Cooper

Keating became world famous as leader of the pop group Boyzone. It was formed in 1993 and recorded over the next six years, three Studio albums and a greatest hits. Songs six times headed the national hit parade of great Britain. Then Ronan went solo, although his collapse Boyzone announced. The first album Keating released in 2000 and immediately became the first place in the British and Irish charts. All the assets of the singer has 10 solo albums. Popular song Ronan When You Say Nothing at All, which sounds in the romantic Comedy “Notting hill” with Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in the lead roles.

Solo discs Keating has sold over 20 million copies worldwide. In addition, Boyzone have sold 25 million records. This makes the 43-year-old Ronan is one of the most successful solo artists in the UK and Europe.

Storm Keating grew up in Australia and made it the career of a fashion designer. With Ronan she met in August 2010. Five years later they were married. Keating’s second marriage. The singer was married to Yvonne Connolly. Their wedding took place in April 1998. Yvonne gave birth to Ronan’s three children. The eldest son, Jack, now 21 years old, daughter of Missy 19, Junior Ali 14. The couple broke up in 2010, and the divorce issued in 2015, shortly before the wedding of Ronan and storm. Keating cares about his children from his first marriage.

