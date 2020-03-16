Lifehack against coronavirus: simple device allows you to press buttons in the Elevator itself…
An American resident of the city of Santa Cruz in California, fearing to be infected by the coronavirus, has invented a simple device that allows you to press the Elevator button without touching potentially infected surfaces.
As reported Newsflare.com, “unit” represents a lighter, which with a pair of rubber bands attached paper clip. Clip, you can safely click on the button. And then the American snaps his lighter: a device imageinfoshared and ready for the next use.
Netizens praised this Council and many decided to take his note.
