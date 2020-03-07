Liga 1: Dijon v Toulouse live streaming free

Dijon v Toulouse. Forecast for the match of the championship of France (March 7, 2020)

We offer our version of the forecast for the Liga 1 match, in which on March 7 Dijon receives Toulouse. Will the owners be able to defeat the underdog? – the answer is in this material.

Dijon

“ Dijon ” miraculously stayed in the Premier League following the results of last season, and in the current championship the team had 27 points, like the 18th Nima, which corresponds to the results of last year. In the last five games, the Reds managed to get three points, and in the match on February 29 they got the second knockout for February from PSG (0: 4), and in the cup game they lost to the champion with a score of 1: 6.

In today’s match, the hosts have problems with the roster and six players of the base will not play at once, including Alphonse , Benzia and Gomis.

Toulouse

If you need to show the worst team in recent seasons in Ligue 1 – we bring to your attention Toulouse . The violet won their last victory on October 19 and to date have recorded three wins and four draws, which brought 13 points. The visitors’ defense conceded 56 goals, and only 21 were able to score – which is the worst performance of the French championship.

Statistics

Toulouse lost 9 of their last 10 away matches

Dijon lost only 1 of the last 10 home games

The first round match ended with the victory of Toulouse (1: 0)

Forecast

” Dijon ” is eager to avenge the defeat in August, and the victory in this game will allow to get away from the relegation zone. ” Toulouse ” just a step away from relegation and will hardly be able to resist even such a club as today’s owners.

Our forecast is the victory of Dijon and put it on the line of BC Leon with a coefficient of 1.93