Liga FPD: Guadalupe vs Lemon live streaming free

Guadalupe vs Lemon: forecast for the match of the championship of Costa Rica (March 19, 2020)

“Guadalupe” scored at least two goals in the last three matches, but whether the hosts will continue to score on March 19 in a duel with “Lemon” – we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Guadeloupe

Guadlupe

Guadalupe holds a solid season – the team of Geiner Segura, after 15 rounds, is in sixth place in the table. The club is one point behind the playoff zone and is surely making a bet on the finish line in the first six. In the last round, Guadalupe painted a 2-2 draw with San Carlos, thus extending the series without defeat to three matches.

Lemon

“Lemon” , contrary to all forecasts, the season fails – the team of Horacio Esquivel approaches the start of the 16th round in 10th place in the table. It will be extremely difficult to compete for a ticket to the playoffs for the “Caribbean Whirlwind” – eight points separate it from the fourth line, which will be difficult to play.

Nevertheless, attempts are made to rectify the situation by “Lemon” – in the last round, he beat the strong “Herediano” 1-0, interrupting a series of two matches without victories.

Statistics

In each of the last three matches, Guadalupe scored at least two goals.

In only one of the last three home matches, Guadalupe scored less than two goals against Limon

In each of the last five away matches, Limon scored against Guadalupe

Forecast

“Guadalupe” is now in good shape, the team is well placed in the attack game, as evidenced by eight goals scored in the last three matches. Obviously, the Segura team will strive to get the maximum result on their field and will continue to bend their line, so Lemon will probably have big problems in defense.

However, guests will also strive to take points, they score regularly at the goal of “Guadalupe”, so it makes sense to wait for goals in large numbers.

We believe that the match will be productive. Forecast – total over (2.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.95

Our second bet will be the victory of Guadalupe . Such a bet can be placed for 1.93