Liga I Romania: Dynamo Bucuresti vs Academica Clinceni, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Dynamo Bucuresti vs Academica Clinceni. Forecast for the match of the championship of Romania (February 28, 2020)

Our forecast for a pair of Dynamo Bucharest – Academician Klincheni, which will fight on February 28. The hosts are unlikely to fly out, can they win today?

Dynamo Bucuresti

Bucuresti Dynamo usually alternates wins with defeats – wins at home, losing on the road. In the native walls, the “dogs” completely lost only once in the last 12 rounds, and recently upset the “Steaua” (2: 1). By the way, the Reds were stopped by the strong Gas Methane (0: 1).

Academica Klinceni

“Academician Klincheni” defeated “Kindia” on the first of December with a score of 5: 2, but after that there were no victories. However, in two past away meetings, the underdog hacked into the unyielding Steaua (0: 0) and Viitorul (0: 0), earning important points in the fight for survival.

Yakub Voitush scored eight times.

Statistics

“Academician Klinceni” does not win for 12 meetings.

“Academician Klinceni” did not win in- person games.

Dynamo have won two previous matches at home.

Forecast

In our opinion, the “red dogs” are able to win the victory in the classroom, we need to reassure the fans from the first rounds of the playout. In addition, there is a huge gap between the teams in the classroom. Guests are currently not in good shape and should prepare for games with competitors.

Our forecast is the victory of Dynamo for 1.68 in BC 1xBet.